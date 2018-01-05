UAE ambassadress meets Queen Margarethe II of Denmark

UAE Ambassadress during her meeting with Queen Margarethe II of Denmark

The UAE ambassadress met with Majesty the Queen of Denmark and conveyed the New Year greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their best wishes to the friendly people of Denmark.

The meeting touched on ways of advancing bilateral relations, specially in areas of economy and culture.

The function was attended by a number of heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to Denmark.