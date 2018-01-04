ERC provides medical supplies to Rabwat Khalaf Centre in Yemen

The gesture is in line with the ERC's efforts to support medical institutions in the liberated areas of the Yemen with the necessary medical supplies and meet the needs of hospitals and medical centres in Hadramaut governorate.

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Chairman of the ERC Team in the area, said that the aid is part of the efforts aimed at alleviating the burden on the Yemeni people and securing their medical needs with free medicines.

Mohammed Ali Al Yehri, Director of the Health Office at Mukalla Directorate, extended gratitude and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, represented in ERC, for providing a shipment of medicines that came at the right time.