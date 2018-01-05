NCM forecast light rainfall by Sunday late night

The cloud amount will increase gradually over the sea and northern coastal areas and maybe associated with some light rainfall by Sunday late night, the Centre said in its latest forecast.

Wind will be light to moderate Westerly to Northwesterly, with speed of 15 – 25 km/h reaching 35 km/hr. From Sunday noontime, wind gradually becoming fresh Northwesterly over the sea then extend to the internal areas, causing blowing dust during daytime and with slight drop in temperatures, with speed of 25 – 35 km/h reaching 50 km/h over the sea, the NCM reported.

The sea will be moderate in Arabian Gulf and Oman sea, becoming rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday noontime, and moderate sea in Oman Sea.

On Monday and Tuesday the amount of clouds continue to increase associated with some towering clouds with a chance of rainfall at different intervals and may associated with some freezing rainfall over mountains with significant fall in temperatures over northern mountains.

The Northwesterly fresh wind continue affecting the country on Monday and becoming Easterly – Northeasterly gradually by Monday late night over east and Northern areas and it will be fresh to strong at times with speed of 25 – 40 km/hr reaching 60 km/h over sea and with clouds activity .

The Sea will be rough to very rough at times especially on Monday in the Arabian Gulf and Rough in Oman Sea with clouds activity.