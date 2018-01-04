Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak donates AED10 million to ERC development projects

This deed comes at the start the Year of Zayed 2018, which was announced by the wise leadership and coincides with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the symbol of goodness and giving.

It is also part of Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives to ease the humanitarian suffering in areas experiencing conflicts and disasters, as well as to limit the effects of poverty, hunger and disease, which threaten millions of people around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, highlighted the importance of Sheikha Fatima’s role in strengthening humanitarian solidarity with victims of global conflicts and disasters.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that this good deed is part of Sheikha Fatima’s charity and humanitarian initiatives, which are shining examples of giving to the weak, and highlights her many humanitarian accomplishments that have made the deprived happy and improved the lives of the vulnerable. Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives are still fulfilling the needs of the distressed and providing hope of a dignified living to the homeless and penniless, and are also examples to be followed in caring for the poor, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan called on charitable people, donors, individuals and institutions to follow Sheikha Fatima’s example and join in solidarity with the activities of the Year of Zayed, by supporting the ERC’s programmes and projects around the world, which will offer services to millions of people in many vital areas. Sheikha Fatima is a role model for everyone in bringing goodness and happiness to humanity, he said in conclusion.