Mohamed bin Zayed a man of missions, strategic planning, wisdom: Maitha Al Shamsi

She stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed are life companions and added that the initiative has established the pillars of a glorious civilisation and the foundations of development.

In her statement marking the "Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed" initiative, she affirmed that H.H. Sheikh Mohamed is a man of missions, strategic planning and wisdom, as he considers what serves the interests of the nation.

The thank you letter was sent to an inspiring leader, who dedicated his life to his country and glorified the name of its people, who believe that their leadership is the secret to their happiness and pride, she added while noting that the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed follows a historical methodology, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that nations advance through the efforts of their people.

The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed is part of the UAE’s historical path and a model of courage and determination she stressed while praying to Allah Almighty to protect and support him and grant him health and wellness.