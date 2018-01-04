UAE: Aviation processes back to normal with Tunisia

  • Thursday 04, January 2018 in 10:39 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has stated that the competent authorities in the UAE have decided that the standard processes of aviation between the UAE and Tunisia will be reinstated to their normal state before the unforeseen circumstances.
The reinstatement comes within the framework of bilateral relations with the brotherly Republic of Tunisia, and out of concerns for the safety of air navigation and the keenness to mitigate any risks or threats, as well as in the light of the extensive security communication and the information received from the Tunisian side.
    
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation added that it appreciates the importance of joint co-operation within the framework of strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Tunisia. It values the information provided by the Tunisian side and their keenness to address all sources of concern for the UAE's national carriers, in a way that will guarantee the highest degrees of safety and security to the flights and to the passengers.