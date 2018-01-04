ERC signs agreement to fund Yafi Rasd road construction project in Yemen

Eng. Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, who signed the agreement, said that the ERC aims, during the Year of Zayed in 2018, to complete services projects in various Yemeni governorates, as part of the UAE’s role in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and assisting its people to overcome their difficult living conditions, which were imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

He added that the ERC has helped to restore the normal living conditions in Yemen, which reflects the desire of the UAE and its wise leadership to ensure the future of the Yemeni people and ease their suffering caused by the destructive actions of the Houthi militias, as well as to provide for their basic living requirements.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE has always led in answering the urgent calls of authorities and social figures from many of Yemen’s liberated areas for urgent humanitarian intervention, to assist needy local families, by deploying hundreds of convoys with thousands of tonnes of food and relief aid, and launching development projects that eased the suffering of the people.

Several people from the area that will witness the road’s construction expressed their happiness at the project, which will positively affect their daily lives.

The people of Yafi Rasd expressed their gratitude to the UAE for its quick response in launching the project, which represents a good beginning to the Year of Zayed 2018.

The project will directly benefit local families by facilitating their journey to the region’s border areas, as it will connect the governorates of Lahij and Abyan and the lower districts of Yafi Rasd.