UAQ Crown Prince praises ‘Thank You, Mohamed bin Zayed' initiative

Sheikh Rashid said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is exerting tireless efforts to promote the status of the UAE and the happiness of the people as well as serve the issues of his nation. His charitable contributions have reached nationwide as he is following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

He further said that thanks to the wisdom and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at all levels, the UAE has reached a prestigious stature internationally.

He drew attention to the fact that the initiative reflects the bonds that gather Their Highnesses, stressing that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was keen on designating his accession day, 4th January, for Emiratis to express their love and gratitude to a great leader who dedicated himself to develop his country.