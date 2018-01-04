Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed: UAQ Ruler

He made this statement during his speech marking the "Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed" initiative, launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who called on UAE nationals and residents to express their gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed.

The words of the speech follow below: I pass on my love, appreciation and praise to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who dedicated his life to serving his nation and people, which has led to their happiness, as well as creating a developed and prosperity community.

The various peoples of the UAE express their love, appreciation and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his key role in advancing the UAE and preserving its achievements. This is not unusual for someone who was raised by the Arab’s wise man, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as he is exerting all his efforts for the sake of the UAE’s advancement and to make its people happy.

We cannot forget the countless humanitarian initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for completing the journey of giving and development of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, because you are a man of stature, construction and development.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, because you are a man of peace and love who supports oppressed people.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, because you are the man of righteousness, justice and charity.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, because you are the man of happiness, tolerance and giving.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, because you are the man of openness, development and civilisation.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for all your contributions to your religion, nation, people and the people of Arab and Islamic countries.

Finally, thank you my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, a man of wisdom who protects the legacy of the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. You deserve gratitude, love and appreciation, and you are the strength of this nation.