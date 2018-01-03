Mohammed bin Rashid, Saud bin Saqr, Crown Princes attend Al Maktoum wedding

During the wedding ceremony

The wedding ceremony, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, Lt. General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.



Among those who also attended were a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, ministers and top officials.