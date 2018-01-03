ERC praises support of Mohamed bin Zayed for its programmes

In a statement for the "Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed", initiative launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ERC affirmed that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's initiatives have promoted its capacities as one of the most efficient and influential regional and international humanitarian organisations, and have enabled it, through advancing its projects and activities, to keep pace with humanitarian developments.



The ERC also noted that Sheikh Mohamed’s support has helped it to promote its humanitarian journey and its national and international operations, while emphasising that this support is a reflection of his attention to the country’s humanitarian and charitable institutions, which has helped them to fulfil their role in accomplishing further achievements for the targeted segments.



The ERC added that Sheikh Mohamed’s support also highlights his understanding of the working requirements of these institutions, to shape a better future for the country’s humanitarian efforts, while praising his leading role in promoting humanitarian giving.