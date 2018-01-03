UAE Armed Forces, Yemeni Resistance cut off vital Houthi supply line

Sharjah24 – WAM: The UAE Armed Forces and the Yemeni National Resistance have managed to cut off a vital supply line for the Iran-backed Houthi militias located between Taiz and Hodeida.
The operation, which fits within the efforts to secure the liberation of areas on Yemen's west coast, left dozens of the Houthi militias killed.

According to an official source at the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE and Yemeni forces combed and attacked areas controlled by the coup perpetrators east of Al Khokha, in the direction of Hais, and plantations east of Mausheg, Hassi Salem, and Al Zahari as well as Al Suwaidiya village, killing tens of the rebels.