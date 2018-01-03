Thank you, wise and determined Mohamed bin Zayed: Hamad Al Sharqi

This statement was made in the message below from Sheikh Hamad to Sheikh Mohamed: My brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.



It pleases me to start the new year with "Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed," and we know that the year will be a new and promising stage of building the country and establishing its new international foundations, based on an ambitious programme that you announced in your key speech at the Government Summit in 2015.



Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed. You are a man of wisdom, and your wisdom is realised daily in your unique decisions, which aims to invest in the future and our people, through projects that prioritise the comfort, prosperity and safety of the country’s citizens, as well as to provide the appropriate atmosphere for creativity and innovation for the UAE’s children, who are the builders and hope of the future.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed. You are a man of projects that strengthen cohesion between the people and their leadership.



Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed. You are a model and example of a leader who lives among the people for the people while sharing their lives and all their aspects with them, their joys and sorrows, their everyday concerns, their dreams and future ambitions.

Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed. You are the inspiration for and supporter of all the daily national projects and initiatives, which aim to advance the nation and its citizens.



Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed. We read, every day, about the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed in your decisions and plans, where we feel what we already know about Sheikh Zayed. We see your interest in the UAE and its people, and we see you assuming the burdens and priorities of the people, and embracing their hopes and aspirations, and your openness to every developed and enlightened thought, to provide a better present and future for the country.

Thank you, wise and determined Mohamed bin Zayed.