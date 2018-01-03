"Thank You, Mohamed bin Zayed," we say it every day: Khalid bin Zayed

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, we say it every day. Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, was said by young and old, students, teachers, soldiers, officers, doctors and engineers. Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, all expressions of gratitude cannot pay you back. May Allah Almighty protect you, keep you on the right path, and grant you health and a long life," Sheikh Khalid said.



Sheikh Khalid stated that due to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s overall efforts, the UAE has reached a distinguished international stature, as a result of his intelligence and wisdom, and he deserves the praises he has received from countries around the world.



“The initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlights what brings together Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, under a united country, as well as the foundations of strength, invincibility and advancement, elevating the people of the region,” he added.

Sheikh Khalid stressed that the ZHO, including its chairman, board members and employees, is honoured to convey its utmost appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as it continues to achieve its overall goals while promoting its humanitarian, social and developmental messages, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who envisaged the organisation as an oasis of love and care that embraces, in its centres, departments and clubs, people of determination, who are dear in the hearts of the people, and provides them with support and care.