Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADFCA delegation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation and had a friendly conversation with them while reviewing their procedures and key modern systems related to achieving the authority’s goals and food control policies, as well as its studies and research on food safety, and its plans to support sustainable agriculture and preserve natural resources.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed, to the delegation’s members, their vital and prominent role in keeping pace with the latest developments, achieving food security, guaranteeing food safety and quality, and promoting health awareness among the community.



The delegation’s members expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while highlighting their duties to preserve the safety of people, improve the quality of their work and performance, and contribute with the country’s other institutions, to advancing the nation’s development.

Present were Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO); Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and a number of senior officials and citizens.