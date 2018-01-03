Mohamed bin Zayed receives National Defence College delegation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation and was briefed about the most important academic programmes and the latest training curricula in the college.



He noted that the college reinforces the scientific march of the UAE in line with the country's vision aimed at providing the best educational and knowledge centres to enhance the skills of national cadres in various sciences to serve the comprehensive development process witnessed by the country.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished the members of the administrative and teaching staff good luck in their endeavours to achieve their goals and the scientific message of the college.

He underlined the importance of continuous development, modernisation, and exchange of information and expertise with international research centres and think tanks.



The members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness while affirming their determination to translate the directives of the wise leadership into excellence and progress and achieve the objectives and aspirations of the college to harness them to the higher good of the homeland.

Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO); Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and a number of officials attended the meeting.