Mohamed bin Zayed dedicated his life to nation: Minister of Infrastructure

  • Wednesday 03, January 2018 in 6:20 PM
  • Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, has praised the "Thank You, Mohamed bin Zayed" initiative, launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which calls on UAE’s citizens and residents to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
In his statement, Al Nuaimi said that the initiative is a message of love and appreciation from UAE nationals to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who contributed to the country’s progress and development, while attracting the attention and appreciation of the entire world.

"The UAE has been able, due to the efforts of Sheikh Mohamed, to attain an advanced overall position among the world’s countries, as he dedicated his life to serving the nation, provide its people with decent lives, and achieve comprehensive development, with the aim of realising the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and making the country a leading international nation in all areas," he added.