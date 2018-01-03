Mohamed bin Zayed dedicated his life to nation: Minister of Infrastructure

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development

In his statement, Al Nuaimi said that the initiative is a message of love and appreciation from UAE nationals to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who contributed to the country’s progress and development, while attracting the attention and appreciation of the entire world.



"The UAE has been able, due to the efforts of Sheikh Mohamed, to attain an advanced overall position among the world’s countries, as he dedicated his life to serving the nation, provide its people with decent lives, and achieve comprehensive development, with the aim of realising the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and making the country a leading international nation in all areas," he added.