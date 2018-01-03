MoCCAE signs Cooperation agreement with Fujairah Charity Association

The agreement supports the nationwide Fish Fridge campaign, announced in 2017 as part of the ministry’s initiatives on the occasion of Year of Zayed.



Sultan Alwan, Assistant Undersecretary of the Regions Sector at MoCCAE, and Ali bin Abad Al Abdooli, Director-General of FCA, signed the agreement in the presence of senior representatives from both government entities.



Mr. Alwan said, "Under the terms of the partnership, the ministry will liaise with fishermen’s associations to collect surplus fish as well as fish confiscated by the concerned authorities from the fish market every day. Authorised personnel will then hand over the fish to FCA to distribute it to disadvantaged families on the same day in accordance with health regulations as part of the Fish Fridge initiative. Apart from providing nutrient-rich food to those less fortunate, the scheme offers the beneficiaries an opportunity to earn an additional income through preparing ready-to-eat meals and supplying them to restaurants."



Mr. Al Abdooli said, "The Fish Fridge initiative is a prime example of an effective food waste reduction campaign that can serve as a model for other food-related schemes. We will use the database of underprivileged families registered with us to distribute the fish received from the ministry."