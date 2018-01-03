UAEREP to celebrate achievements at ADSW 2018

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the awardees of the Third Cycle of the programme will be announced and honoured on 17th January at an exclusive ceremony held as part of ADSW at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).



Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology, said, "Over the years, our programme has grown to the extent that it is now truly global in size, scale and substance. In doing so, it has enabled the UAE to gain significant international recognition in its quest to become a hub for knowledge and excellence in the science and technology of rain enhancement. By taking a global lead in advancing this crucially important scientific field, the UAE has once again demonstrated its inspiring and generous vision and commitment to seeking innovative solutions for those confronting the challenge of water stress."



ADSW 2018 will also host the second edition of the International Forum on Rain Enhancement Science from 16th to 18th January, 2018. The forum provides a platform to discuss the newly awarded Third Cycle research projects and overview the progress and recent advances made by the First and Second Cycle projects. Last year’s event brought together leading international experts to exchange insights on the latest research in the field.

Alya Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said, "Since its inception, our programme has reached out to engage actively with an international audience of scientists and research institutions and established a global hub of research and excellence in rain enhancement. Our awardees are already paving the way for the application of new science and technologies in regions facing water stress around the world. Through the UAE Research programme for Rain Enhancement Science, we will continue to drive the innovation needed for the solutions that will ensure a better quality of life for all at risk of water stress in arid regions around the world."



Since it was launched, the UAE Research programme for Rain Enhancement Science has established itself as a cluster of research excellence and a focal point for international collaboration on the creation and application of new science and technology related to clouds and rainfall.