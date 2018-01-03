Mohamed bin Zayed visits home of Moussa Al Hashemi

Al Hashemi welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while expressing his and his family’s appreciation to His Highness for answering their invitation to visit the family home and valuing his generous gesture, which reflects the communication and cohesion between the leadership and the people.



Sheikh Mohamed exchanged friendly conversations with Al Hashemi and his family.



Al Hashemi recalled the nature of life and past difficulties, major events, situations and memories, as well as the customs, traditions, values and social heritage of the region’s people, and the various historical events witnessed by the region before the establishment of the Union by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the founders, who created an advanced nation through their dedication and efforts, whose giving and security we now enjoy.

The son of Moussa Al Hashemi, Khalid, recited a poem in which he expressed his family’s happiness at the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the love of Emirati people for his wise leadership.



Everyone prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant security and safety to the dear nation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during the visit by Lieutenant General, Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.