Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with co-founder of Google

Sheikh Hamdan praised Brin’s knowledge and scientific journey, which is crowned with international success. "Sergey’s story is inspiring, as he and his friend, Larry Page, founded Google from a dorm room and then a rented garage when they were in their twenties. Today, the company is worth over US$ 600 billion," he said.

"Sergey’s and Larry’s story is inspiring, just like Dubai’s story. We all share a passion to build the future. They created the future of human knowledge while we created a city that represents the future of urbanism and services for the other cities of the world," Sheikh Hamdan added.

He also stressed that the goal of Google, to organise human knowledge and make it widely available, is inspiring and human while stressing that by partnering and co-operating with the company, everyone can make a difference to humanity for decades to come.

With the attendance of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, Sheikh Hamdan and Brin explained the potential for co-operation with Google through joint projects that aim to harness the latest information technology and develop the electronic information space, to serve humanity in all areas.

"Dubai aims to become the largest international laboratory to test future technology. Dubai has advanced towards the future, due to the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who realised the importance of building a society based on the knowledge economy and constructive investment in science and scientists, as well as connecting modern development with advanced technologies," Sheikh Hamdan further added.

He called on the Arab youth to benefit from the experience of Brin and Page, his partner in researching and developing the Google and be inspired by their work and innovation. "We call on the Arab youth to be inspired by Google’s tale of creating exceptional success stories, and we are prepared, in Dubai, to provide all kinds of support for them," he stressed.

Sheikh Hamdan noted the importance of building strategic relations with international companies. "Developing mutual relations with major international companies is important to developing relations with major countries," he stated.

Brin and Page developed Google during their PhD studies in computer science at Stanford University in California, US, where they programmed a search engine that chooses results based on the most popular searches and browsed pages, based on the idea that the most popular pages are the most beneficial.