FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in meeting of GCC Parliamentary Coordination Committee

The meeting will see discussions on a range of mutual issues, including the Gulf Parliaments' vision to address terrorism and promote parliamentary relations with geo-political parliamentary groups on the international level.

The Parliamentary Division’s delegation includes Salem Obaid Al Shamsi and Hamad Rahoumi, Members of the FNC.

The Division has prepared a paper on the vision of the GCC countries to combat terrorism according to the views of the consultative councils and parliaments in the GCC countries, as discussed during the meeting.

The 10th meeting’s agenda includes discussing the co-operation mechanisms according to the reports issued by the international parliamentary entities on GCC countries, reviewing the approved paper on the formation of a GCC committee in charge of developing ties with the European Parliament through mutual visits and a proposal to form a committee to address Latin American countries’ parliaments, as well as deliberations on promoting ties with the US Congress and amending the committee’s statute.