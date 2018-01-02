ERC continues providing humanitarian assistance to Yemen

While distributing the aid, which included 5,000 food baskets, Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC team in Shabwa, congratulated the district’s leadership and residents after its total liberation, and the return of normal conditions after the tough conditions they experienced during the occupation by the Houthis militias.



He stressed that this urgent intervention is a response to the food needs of local residents, part of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief and development efforts in Yemen, and an expression of the pride of the UAE and its wise leadership towards Yemen and its people, who sacrificed heavily for the sake of their nation.

Al Muhairi said that the ERC had placed a comprehensive plan to widen the scope of beneficiaries from the Emirati aid in the various districts of Shabwa, especially in the liberated districts, to fulfil the needs of Yemenis and the aspirations of the wise leadership, while highlighting the considerable attention of the UAE’s leadership and people to the current humanitarian conditions in Yemen, especially in Shabwa, which reflects the strong brotherly relations between both countries.

Abdrabbuh Hashla Nasser, Secretary-General of the Local Council of the Governorate of Shabwa, praised the ERC’s role in supporting and helping affected Yemenis throughout the country, especially in Shabwa, while noting that these heroic actions will always be in the hearts of Shabwa’s residents.

The ERC’s continuous aid, which includes supporting the infrastructure and service sectors in the liberated districts of Shabwa, will help the governorate’s residents overcome the effects of the war with the Houthis militias against Yemen and its people, he added.