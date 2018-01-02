Ministry of Interior, NY Police discuss cooperation

The delegation was headed by Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior. They were briefed on a number of methods and practices applied by the US Police, especially in the areas of securing major events.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Police Commissioner of New York City James O’Neill, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides and exchange experiences and knowledge in various policing and security issues.