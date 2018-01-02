Hamdan bin Rashid provides AED3.1 million to Islamic Sheikhdom of Kosovo

Mirza Al Sayegh, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation, signed an agreement to launch the endowment projects with a delegation from the Sheikhdom, led by Bassim Mahmati, Advisor to the Grand Mufti of Kosovo.

Mahmati said that Muslims in Kosovo are 96 percent, who share many community activities and co-exist with other religions, reflecting the tolerance of Islam. He also emphasised Kosovo’s relations with the UAE, which is a model of peaceful co-existence, and have been strong since its establishment, during the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and have witnessed overall development.

The Sheikdom has launched six endowment projects over the past three years, with the support of the foundation, he added.

Al Sayegh praised the efforts of the Sheikhdom to raise local religious awareness, according to the values of Islam that call for human co-existence, as well as to promote spiritual, cultural, scientific, social and economic advancement in Kosovo.