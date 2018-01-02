AD Police announces new speed limit for Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat highway

AD Police added that radars on Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat international highway will catch light vehicles at the speed of 141 km/h. The new speed limit takes effect as of 1st January, 2018.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director of Central Operations Sector, urged motorists to abide by the speed limit to ensure their safety and that of others.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director of Central Operations Sector, urged motorists to abide by the speed limit to ensure their safety and that of others.