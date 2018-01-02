AD Police announces new speed limit for Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat highway

  • Tuesday 02, January 2018 in 12:43 PM
‏‏Sharjah24 – WAM: Abu Dhabi Police has announced that the speed limit at Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat international highway has been set to 140km/hr.
AD Police added that radars on Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat international highway will catch light vehicles at the speed of 141 km/h. The new speed limit takes effect as of 1st January, 2018.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director of Central Operations Sector, urged motorists to abide by the speed limit to ensure their safety and that of others.