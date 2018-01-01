Humanitarian work way of life in UAE: Yemeni Ambassador

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the Year of Zayed, the Yemeni ambassador said that late Sheikh Zayed embodies these sublime values of giving that play a significant role in the development of world societies.



"The UAE is continuing on the path of giving thanks to the wise policy adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," added Al Menhali.



He commended the generous support and heroic sacrifices made by the leadership, government and people of the UAE to Yemen and their tireless efforts to restore the country's legitimacy usurped by the Iran-backed Houthi militia and other forces of terrorism and extremism.