'Year of Zayed' embodies well-established values, virtues, principles: Sultan Al Jaber

"The Year of Zayed provides us with a valuable opportunity to adhere to the principles and values instilled by late Sheikh Zayed who has impressed the entire world with his resounding achievements and successes," Dr. Al Jaber said in an article marking the advent of 2018, declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the "Year of Zayed".

"While cherishing and taking pride in the noble legacy of Zayed, God bless his soul, we feel proud of the wise leadership of our nation who are following in the footsteps of the founding father, continuing his drive for ensuring constant development of this model of renaissance embodied by the UAE," added Dr. Al Jaber.

"The Year 2018 dawns upon us, carrying the dreams and aspirations of all world peoples for happiness, security, stability, and tolerance to spread around the globe However, in the UAE, the year gets in a higher plane of significance, as it has been declared "Year of Zayed" – a leader who built grand edifices of pride and glory, enlightening the path of life for a people who deserves to be the globe’s happiest population. A people who has been blessed by Allah Almighty with a leader who boasts a developmental renaissance project. A leader who banked on the past to build the future of his people with the objective of spreading love and tolerance throughout the UAE."

In the Year of Zayed, Dr. Al Jaber continued to say, "we celebrate a rich legacy left by Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul, thanks to his in-depth thoughts, futuristic vision, and deeply-rooted values, the seeds of which he sowed before they fructified into a powerful nation standing resilient to the forces of envy and greed; a nation fortified by the loyalty and sincerity of its sons; a nation winning the hearts and minds of all world’s peoples who find in it a fertile land for their dreams, hopes and chances of success."

"Late Sheikh Zayed built a nation that provides a role model for transforming challenges into opportunities for development. In collaboration with his brothers, the rulers of the emirates, he established a Union founded on the solid values of justice, respect, dignity and love for the homeland," he added.

"While celebrating the year of Zayed , we provide the generations of today and tomorrow a humanitarian encyclopedia illuminating them on how the UAE has become an oasis for stability and development and a global hub for innovation and leadership. These generations have the right to benefit from this inexhaustible well of achievements made by the late founder and realise that scientific progress in all areas of life have to be accompanied by adherence to sublime values and principles."

"While living an unprecedented renaissance across all fields, we fully realise the amount of determination Sheikh Zayed carried to establish the pillars of a nation capable of continuing the drive of achievements ceaselessly. His noble deeds exist all over the globe; it is quite rare to find a country where his achievements are missing. He charted a humanitarian path that has positioned the UAE on top of the world aid donors. He embodied an exhaustible well of giving, hope and support for the needy and underprivileged. God bless the soul of the UAE founder and its renaissance inspirer and builder. We will continue in his footsteps, and remain loyal to our nation under the wise leadership of our country."