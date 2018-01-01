UAE provides food assistance to Yemeni students in Hadramaut

Saeed Bahmeesh, Acting Director of the Education and Directorate at Al Soum Directorate, extended thanks to the UAE and the country's premier humanitarian aid provider for the constant support provided to the education sector in Yemen.

Abdul Aziz Al Jabri, Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said the aid programme is aimed at meeting the students' needs for food supplies under the straightened economic circumstances they are going through.

The students expressed full satisfaction with the assistance, and expressed sincere thanks to the UAE government for the sustained support.