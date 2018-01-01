Ghani official lauds UAE developmental support

"The UAE charity entities spare no effort to support vulnerable segments of the society in my country, reflecting the noble values of the UAE people, who are so passionate to give and assist whoever is in need of help," she said.

The African diplomat was received by Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouie, Chairman of Dar Al Ber Society.

Also present at the meeting were Abdulazim Mohammed, Manager Technical Bureau, Dabs, and Hassan Saleh Al Ali, Acting Manager, Dabs Ajman Branch.

Al Mazrouie said that Dar Al Ber has so far carried out up to 695 charitable, developmental and seasonal projects, worth AED12,443,445, over the last few years in Ghana.

"These include 231 water wells and reservoirs, 199 ‘productive families’ schemes, 145 mosques, 55 endowments, 64 Quran printing and teaching programmes, along with a further general charity project," he added.

Noting that Dar Al Ber has also sponsored 246 orphans in this African country with the help of philanthropists in the UAE, he said, "Dar Al Ber is committed to vulnerable people wherever they are."

Both parties discussed possible scopes of charity co-operation under the supervision of the concerned official bodies in both countries, following which Al Mazrouie gave a briefing on the charity programmes and projects that Dar Al Ber assumed in Ghana over the last 20 years.

Bukhari extended her appreciation to Dar Al Ber for their tireless support to her country in all charity and development fields.

"The society is a role model in giving and the consulate is more than ready to chip in its Ghana-targeted programmes and provide all the data needed for these charity projects," she added.