Ministry of Interior associates graduate from New York Police Academy

The graduation ceremony included 430 students at the academy in New York, in the presence of a large official audience.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-General of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and Majid Al Suwaidi, Consul- General of the UAE in New York, along with several police officers from the ministry.

First Assistant Jassim Abdullah Al Darmaki from the General Administration of Strategy and Performance Development, and Assistant Hashem Abdulmoteleb Al Hammadi from the General Administration of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior completed the 6-month programme, where they learnt about police knowledge and science, as well as field leadership.

Al Hammadi received an "Expert Bar" after achieving excellent grades in shooting and tactical exercise training. He also received a "General Excellence Certificate," a US police qualification granted for the first time to a police officer from outside the New York Police, adding to the track record of achievements boasted by the UAE police.

Chief Thomas Galati, the top uniformed member of the New York Police Department's Intelligence Division, highlighted New York Police's keenness to promote the ongoing co-operation with the UAE Ministry of Interior and continue their exchange of knowledge while praising the advanced level boasted by the UAE Police and their impressive presence in international events.

Al Darmaki attributed his academic success to the support given by the UAE police command for empowering Emirati youth.

Al Hammadi dedicated this achievement to Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior , whose support has led to their achievements and their success in acquiring the international recognition.