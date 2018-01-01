Ministry of Education celebrate creative schoolchildren through '100 Days of Giving' initiative

Covering about 440 schools across the country, the initiative also aimed to encourage intellectual and creative capabilities among UAE schoolchildren, and help them to develop their skills to express themselves effectively, while contributing towards noble social and humanitarian values.

The ceremony saw the authors of selected short stories, sign copies of their printed works. The event attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; and Marwan Ahmad Al Sawaleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs.

Ohoud Al Roumi: Building values serves as basis to shape personality and support the society’s progress

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi said the efforts of the Ministry of Education and its role in promoting positive values among school children, and the active participation of the students demonstrated their understanding of the deep-rooted values of the Emirati society. Through their creative language and ideas, the students have turned their imagination into exciting stories.



Al Roumi said: “The UAE Government has always focused on building our human capital, enabling them with scientific and technical skills, and promoting their self-development and positive personality. We believe that instilling positive values in our future generations serves to promote progress, and plays a major role in preserving our cultural and humanitarian heritage.”

She added that the government strives to provide opportunities for future generations by nurturing their talents and providing an enabling environment that helps them to express themselves and unleash their imaginations, creativity and talents.

Jameela Al Muhairi: Instilling the value of giving among schoolchildren

Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said that the Ministry implemented the '100 Days of Giving' initiative under the National Program for Happiness and Positivity, with a clear focus on promoting the value of giving among students, and in taking supportive and effective steps to instill the spirit of giving among schoolchildren.

Congratulating the winners of the ‘Story of Giving’ competition launched by the Ministry of Education’s Happiness and Positivity Council as part of the ‘Life is Better When We Give’ initiative, Al Muhairi said that it aimed at investing in the creative skills of school children and directing them towards achieving comprehensive social development. The competition was rolled out by the Ministry as part of its participation in the '100 Days of Giving’ initiative.

The signing ceremony by the students took place at Borders bookstore in Mirdif City Centre, which will display and market the works. The revenue generated will be allocated to support Al Jalila Foundation’s initiative and projects.

The ceremony was attended by members of The Sharjah Children Shura Council (SCSC), an initiative by the Sharjah Children Centres, as part of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating leaders and Innovators.

The National Program for Happiness and Positivity launched '100 Days of Giving' initiative in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and it covered all public and private schools across the UAE.