NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

Fog is expected to start over the western and internal areas after 09:00 pm today, and will increase gradually after 02:00 am, while it extends along the external routes of Abu Dhabi and its suburb.

The Centre says that fog or patches of fog may extend to Abu Dhabi city and some northern coasts of the country, which will reduce the horizontal visibility to less than 500 metre at times. The fog is expected to continue until 10:00 am tomorrow, by that time the visibility will start improving gradually.