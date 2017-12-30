NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy and hazy weather

The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning over some internal and coastal areas, with a chance of fog / mist formation, the Centre said in its latest forecast.
The wind will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 Km/hr in the morning and night times, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 15 to 30 Km/hr by afternoon and in the evening.
