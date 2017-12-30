NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy and hazy weather

  • Saturday 30, December 2017 in 7:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has forecast a fair to partly cloudy and hazy weather at times, with light to moderate winds in general.
The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning over some internal and coastal areas, with a chance of fog / mist formation, the Centre said in its latest forecast.

The wind will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 Km/hr in the morning and night times, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 15 to 30 Km/hr by afternoon and in the evening.