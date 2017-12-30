Geneva Centre for Human Rights hails Year of Giving initiative

In a statement on Saturday, Dr. Hanif Al Qasim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, said that the harvest of this year is a sustainable approach for the coming centuries. This is usually done in a permanent institutional system that preserves the flow of giving for mankind for years and decades to come.

He said that the Year of Giving has witnessed practical steps, the first of a kind in the region that transformed charitable work in the UAE into sustainable institutions while reviewing laws, resolutions and legislation in this regard.

Al Qasim expressed appreciation for the human principles sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and for their great contributions in the Year of Giving.