Prior visa waiver for UAE nationals travelling to Rwanda

A memorandum of understanding toward this effect has been signed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Louise Mushikiwabo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community of the Republic of Rwanda.

Under the memo, Rwandan holders of diplomatic passports are as well exempted from the UAE prior-visa requirements.

The MoU was signed at the premises of the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs here where the two ministers exchanged views on a series of issues of mutual interest and ways of propelling cooperation ties between the two friendly countries across various domains.

Al Hashimy affirmed the UAE keenness to advance relations with friendly African countries and open up fresh prospects of cooperation to accelerate development efforts in the continent.

For her part, Mushikiwabo underlined the importance of her country's relations with the UAE, expressing Rwanda's determination to boost trade exchange with the UAE and strengthen ties between business sectors in the two nations.