Shaikh Mohamed re-affirmed UAE's solidarity with Egypt and support in standing up against the scourge of terrorism. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to safeguard the people of Egypt from all evils and wished the injured speedy recovery.

President Al Sisi thanked Sheikh Mohamed and expressed Egypt's appreciation to the support given by the leadership and people of the UAE.

He also stressed the need to enhance joint Arab action to overcome various challenges facing the nation, including terrorism.