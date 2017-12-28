Chadian President praises bilateral ties with UAE

President Deby praised bilateral ties between the UAE and Chad, highlighting ADFD’s global role in achieving sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "Stemming from the directive of the UAE leadership, the visit of the ADFD delegation aims to boost collaboration with the Chadian government and receive a first-hand brief about the priorities of Chad’s National Development Plan 2017-2021. ADFD is keen to assist the Chadian government in implementing its development goals across key sectors, such as infrastructure, health, education, and social services."

The delegation held a seminar for Chadian officials explaining ADFD’s funding parameters and guidelines. The two parties discussed joint opportunities in the funding of development projects, and the access of the UAE private sector to investment in Chad.

The participants lauded the US$150 million contribution, provided through ADFD, to support the National Development Plan of Chad 2017-2021, announced at the Development and Investment in Chad Conference in Paris, in September 2017.

The fund allocated US$50 million for UAE companies wishing to invest in the Central African nation of Chad.

Mohammed Ali Musabah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, and senior officials from the Chadian government also attended the meeting.