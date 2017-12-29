UAE condemns terrorist attack against Egyptian church

''The UAE wholeheartedly stands with the Egyptian State and people against extremism and terrorism,'' said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement, today, expressing the UAE's vehement condemnation of such grave criminal acts and its utter rejection of all forms of terrorism.

"Such heinous acts of terror will never have a bearing on the Egyptian people's determination to stand fast against the evils of terrorism which fly in the face of all religious and human values and principles," said the ministry.

The Ministry reiterated the country's categorical denunciation of all forms of violence and terrorism which target all without distinction as to religion or ethnicity.

The Ministry concluded its statement by expressing the UAE's condolences to the leadership, government and people of Egypt, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.