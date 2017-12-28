UAE condemns acts of terror in Afghanistan

  • Thursday 28, December 2017 in 9:24 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The United Arab Emirates has condemned suicide attacks against an office of the Afghan Voice News Agency and a neighboring cultural center in the capital Kabul, on Thursday, which resulted in the killing and wounding of scores of people, many of them students attending a conference.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement today expressed the country's vehement condemnation of these acts of terror, affirming the UAE's utter and steadfast rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism which target all without distinction as to religion or ethnicity.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's call on the international community to close ranks and uproot the evil of terrorism which threatens international peace and stability.

The Ministry voiced full sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.