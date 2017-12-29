UAE participates in Arab Parliament's meeting in Cairo

Jassim Abdullah Al Naqabi, Member of the Legislative and Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC) told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the meeting reviewed a wide array of political, economic, social and legal issues, atop of which is the rejection of the US decision to transfer the Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Among the issues discussed as well was removing Sudan from the list of terror-supporting countries and lifting the blockade imposed on Khartoum, he added.

The session also deliberated the issue of the Arab brain drain and migration of skilled Arab professionals from the Arab world to Europe and other world continents, he noted.

For his part, Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Head of the FNC's Economic and Financial Affairs Committee said that it has been agreed during the meeting to hold an expanded Arab conference on bolstering economic integration across the Arab region in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in April 2018.

The FNC Parliamentary Division delegation to the meeting included Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Committee; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Head of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Aisha Salem bin Samnoh, Member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs and Women; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign and Political Affairs and National Security Committee.