UAE condemns St. Petersburg blast

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement today expressed the country's vehement condemnation of this act of terror, affirming the UAE's utter and steadfast rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism which target all without distinction as to religion or ethnicity.

The Ministry has underlined the UAE's collaboration with the Government of Russia against violence and terrorism, reiterating the UAE's call on the international community to close ranks and uproot the evil of terrorism which threatens international peace and stability.

The Ministry voiced full sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Russia and wished the injured speedy recovery.