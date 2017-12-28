Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abnaa' Al Fakhr winter camp

Sheikh Mohamed said, "The martyrs' children are the sons of the UAE, who were raised in courage, sacrifice and giving in order to preserve the homeland's security and stability."

His Highness made his remarks during his visit to Abnaa' Al Fakhr winter camp (Sons of Pride), which is organised by the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, in Telal region in Al Ain. The camp received martyrs' young sons between the ages 12 and 18, to consolidate the authentic Emirati skills and values through various activities derived from the original UAE heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed met with the children of the martyrs and their families, and expressed his happiness for seeing them learning life skills stemming from the originality of the UAE. He also praised their desire to acquire new knowledge, experience, and skills that connect them to the homeland and deepen their love and belonging to the country.

He also affirmed his full support to enable the martyrs' children to develop their abilities to become major pillar in the development process in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Also accompanied were Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan sons of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Zayed sons of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Hessa, Sheikh Zayed, Sheikha Salama, and Sheikh Tahnoon sons of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the camp's diverse facilities as well as its sports and recreational activities, which aim to enhance leadership skills and create an environment conducive to social cohesion and patriotism by providing a range of cultural and heritage activities.

The camp's activities included providing the participants with the skills to train birds of prey and concepts of sustainable fishing in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers' Club, Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy, International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and the Telal Resort Al Ain.

The camp also organised practical courses on the principles of first aid, awareness sessions in dealing with sudden health conditions, training workshops on main principles of preventive measures and helping others, and daily lessons on the basics of camping and desert skills.