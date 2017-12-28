UAE Space Agency launches youth council to empower Emirati space leaders

Formed as a result of the agency’s efforts to foster a generation of young Emirati space leaders, the Council was launched during an official ceremony at the UAE Space Agency headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairwoman of the Emirates Youth Council, Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency; and other senior officials and representatives.

"The launch of the UAE Space Agency Youth Council aims to empower ambitious, Emirati youth, to lead the national space sector and contribute to the UAE’s vision," said Dr. Al Falasi. "The council operates in the framework of UAE Centennial 2071 vision, which aims to empower the UAE people to realise their talents and capabilities to serve the nation’s economic, social and technological objectives, and ultimately be the best nation by 2071."

He added that the UAE’s space sector relies mainly on the national human capital, especially highly-skilled youth. The UAE Space Agency attracts some of the most talented and brightest minds in the country, with its one-of-a-kind projects in sectors such as space, digital infrastructure, clean energy, and, advanced skills and sciences. The projects target Emirati youth, who are driven by the pursuit of developing innovative solutions and have a passion for problem-solving. The council creates an enabling environment for youth, and fosters their ideas by equipping them with the right tools to reach their full potential.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Dr. Al Falasi said, "The space sector inspires young people, and this initiative provides a forum for young people to present their ideas and visions in this vital sector. During the coming period we intend to establish a broader council that includes all stakeholders in the space sector."

Al Ahbabi said, "The Council is vital to ensuring the voices of our youth are heard within the national and international space community. Youth are the future of our industry, and nowhere is this more true than in the UAE where our young people have been given the immense responsibility of elevating our nation and its space capabilities to new heights."

Several events were organised on the sidelines of the launch ceremony, such as a display of a Tesla electric car, which will be sent to Mars, a detailed explanation of the Space Settlements initiative being launched by the newly-formed Council, and a painting that sought to encapsulate the motivations of the Emirati youth, signed by Dr. Al Falasi and a number of young UAE Space Agency employees.