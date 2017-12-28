Suqia, Mohammed bin Rashid Charity Establishment conclude CSR campaign in Egypt

The campaign aims to achieve the objectives of the Year of Giving 2017 and prepare for the Year of Zayed 2018. The campaign was attended by a group of volunteers from DEWA as well as media professionals, in co-operation with the Dubai Press Club.

The eight-day campaign included projects for the installation of clean water distribution networks in Kom Ombo and Khor Awada area, Hagar village in Armant Centre, and other villages in Upper Egypt. It also laid the foundation stone for the installation of two domestic water filters in Abu Rish Qebli, Aswan, and Naga Al-Gharb, Luxor. It also included several operational projects by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment. These consisted of distributing fishing boats and yarn for fishing, as well as sewing machines and blankets for villagers. A total of 170,000 people benefited from these projects.

"This campaign aims to help our brothers in the villages of Upper Egypt to support our initiatives for the Year of Giving 2017 and prepare for the Year of Zayed 2018 the year of doing good. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, once observed, ‘Real giving is making a difference a difference in a man's life, society or the progress of a country.’ We are inspired by this vision that prioritises volunteer work to benefit societies and to provide a better life for people all around the world. Suqia has implemented projects providing drinking water to 8 million people in 25 countries worldwide, up to the end of 2017, in collaboration with a number of leading charity organisations," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia.

Al Tayer applauded the work of the volunteering group and highlighted the efforts of Emirati youth, who have the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s humanitarian principles instilled in them.

He further commended the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment’s role in the implementation of sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR. He appreciated the work of the organisers in strengthening co-operation in the field of CSR.

"We will continue to do CSR work, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment, to spread the concept of CSR and support the integrated sustainable system of volunteering and community cohesion among our employees and the community," Al Tayer added.

Ibrahim Bu Melha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Head of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award’s Organising Committee, said, "Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which stresses the need for co-operation between all departments to provide the best services, and under the patronage of the MBRGI, the organisation is keen to establish partnerships with various government sectors to provide aid to a maximum number of people. Our partnership with DEWA and Suqia is a vivid example of what can be done between organisations that implement projects for the benefit of humanity."

Aysha Mohammed Alremeithi, Volunteer, Senior Technical Graduate in DEWA and a member of the Dubai Youth Council, commented, "This trip changed my view of life. It was truly a humanitarian project. We presented several community development projects to the people of Upper Egypt. These included the installation of distribution networks and filters to facilitate access to clean water. We also distributed blankets to families. I am confident that these projects will continue after the Year of Giving, especially in the Year of Zayed."