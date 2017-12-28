Ahmed bin Mohammed attends 12th Dubai International Sports Conference

The conference was organised by the Dubai Sports Council, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Dubai Sports Council, and under the auspices of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, as well as a number of senior officials were in attendance.

During the conference, Sheikh Ahmed honoured FIFA President Gianni Infantino in recognition of his efforts to serve the world football association, and his regular participation in the Dubai International Sports Conference. Sheikh Ahmed also honoured Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and the Union of Arab Football Associations, who was named the most influential Arab sports personality of the year.