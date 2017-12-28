UAE, Egypt exchanging views on regional, international developments

During the meeting which was held at the Ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the deeply rooted relations between the two sisterly nations.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the high level of coordination and consultation between both countries regarding the challenges and dangers besetting the region, most notably terrorism, affirming the importance of ensuring Arab solidarity in combatting threats to Arab security and stability.

Shokri highlighted the privileged bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt, which, he said, are supported and patronised by their leadership, as well as their mutual desire to continue developing them across all domains.

He also stressed the importance of combining Arab efforts to consolidate joint Arab action and counter foreign interferences in the affairs of Arab countries.