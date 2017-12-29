Stable weather expected for New Year first days

The weather will be partly cloudy to clear, mild during the day, relatively cold and humid during night and early morning, NCM said in a statement Friday. This is coupled with a chance of fog or mist formation over different areas of the country during this period, which leads to poor visibility of less than 500 meters at times over some areas.

The presence of fog and light fog will be concentrated on the internal and the west part on Friday and Saturday, while fog and light fog will be on Sunday and Monday to include Abu Dhabi, central, internal and western parts of the country, The wind is northeasterly to the east and north and northwest to the western and internal regions, ranging from 15 to 25 km to 35 km / h sometimes on the sea, which is suitable for all marine activities and the wave is light to moderate in the Gulf Arab and the Sea of ??Oman in general.

The maximum temperatures are expected to range between 17 to 31 C., while the minimum ranges between 10 to 20 degrees.

The center calls on motorists and road users to take all precautions and follow traffic instructions while driving under fog formations and poor visibility.