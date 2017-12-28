Emirati Nuclear Fuel Energy Pioneers celebrate graduation

Held in partnership with ENEC’s Joint Venture partner and Prime Contractor, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), the three-year programme in South Korea provides the foundation for UAE Nationals to become the nation’s future nuclear fuel experts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO, said, "To successfully deliver the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, one of our top priorities from the very beginning was the development of a highly-skilled Emirati workforce to ensure the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is efficiently operated in adherence with the highest international standards of quality and safety."

"I am proud of the commitment and passion for excellence the Energy Pioneers graduates have demonstrated, while joining the process of developing a sector of great strategic importance to our nation. In line with the Abu Dhabi Plan and UAE Energy Plan 2050, safe, sustainable and clean nuclear energy will play a key and vital role in the nation’s future, driving long-term social and economic growth while supporting the nation’s energy diversification and energy security plans," concluded Al Hammadi.

ENEC’s Energy Pioneers Scholarship Programme, of which the Nuclear Fuel Design Energy Pioneer Training Programme is a component of, was set up in 2009 to develop human capacity within the UAE nuclear energy sector. Under the Programme, students receive training of the highest international standards from the industry’s leading global experts. To date, around 450 UAE Nationals are Energy Pioneers graduates, with a further 289 currently in the programme.

Steady progress is being made at ENEC’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The overall percentage completion of the project is more than 85%. Once all four units are operational, they will deliver clean, efficient and reliable electricity to the UAE grid, and will save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions each year.