Humid weather forecast for weekend

In a statement released today, the Centre said that on Thursday, weather will be humid at night and early morning with probability of fog and mist formation over scattered areas, and partly cloudy to fair in general.

NCM also said that humid weather will continue from Friday till Tuesday, at night and early morning, with a chance of fog and mist formation over scattered areas, concentrated over internal and western areas of the country on Friday and Saturday.

It added that the sea will stay slight to moderate in Arabian Gulf and Oman sea during that period.